News

Santam to appeal ruling it must pay client for Covid-19 related business interruption losses

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
20 November 2020 - 16:30

SA's largest short-term insurer Santam has, as expected, said it will apply for leave to appeal against a full bench of the Western Cape High Court decision that it is liable to pay a hospitality client their full Covid-19 related business interruption losses, including those related to the lockdown.

Santam and other insurers, which sold business interruption policies with “contagious diseases” clauses, have consistently argued that the policy was not intended to cover a pandemic-related national lockdown, nor did the premiums reflect that extent of risk...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Santam to appeal ruling it must pay client for Covid-19 related business ... News
  2. Bushiri mansion will be auctioned after being forfeited to state: NPA News
  3. Covid-19 infections in Mangaung have been 'contained' News
  4. More than 56,000 children in SA tested positive for Covid-19 since March News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X