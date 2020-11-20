Santam to appeal ruling it must pay client for Covid-19 related business interruption losses

SA's largest short-term insurer Santam has, as expected, said it will apply for leave to appeal against a full bench of the Western Cape High Court decision that it is liable to pay a hospitality client their full Covid-19 related business interruption losses, including those related to the lockdown.



Santam and other insurers, which sold business interruption policies with “contagious diseases” clauses, have consistently argued that the policy was not intended to cover a pandemic-related national lockdown, nor did the premiums reflect that extent of risk...