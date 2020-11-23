News

25 years for Daveyton nanny who strangled toddler in her care

23 November 2020 - 16:18

The Daveyton nanny accused of murdering a toddler under her care was sentenced to 25 years behind bars on Monday for murder.

Mannana Tsabane, who had fabricated a story about how the child died, was also handed a five-year sentence for defeating the ends of justice — to run concurrently with the main sentence...

