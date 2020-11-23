25 years for Daveyton nanny who strangled toddler in her care
23 November 2020 - 16:18
The Daveyton nanny accused of murdering a toddler under her care was sentenced to 25 years behind bars on Monday for murder.
Mannana Tsabane, who had fabricated a story about how the child died, was also handed a five-year sentence for defeating the ends of justice — to run concurrently with the main sentence...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.