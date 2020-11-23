Injectable PrEP more popular than pills among sexually active teens to prevent HIV

Sexually active teenage girls wanting to protect themselves from HIV infection are more likely to opt for long-acting injectables or vaginal rings than pills as a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) , a new SA study suggests.



According to the UChoose study that was done by the University of Cape Town-based Desmond Tutu HIV Centre, which evaluated contraceptive experiences among girls aged between 15 and 19 in Cape Town, almost half or 46% indicated that they would prefer an injectable as a potential HIV prevention method due to its ease of administration and long-lasting effects...