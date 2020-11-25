News

SA’s three big cities identified as possible sources of future pandemics

Study shows Cape Town, Durban and Joburg are ‘high risk’ cities that may be susceptible to future outbreaks

Dave Chambers
25 November 2020

Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban are among the global cities at high risk of seeding the next pandemic, according to a new study led by the University of Sydney in Australia.

The research looks at cities with a high level of contact between animals and humans, combined with poor health care and high global connectedness...

