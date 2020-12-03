Bushiri co-accused, businessman Willah Mudolo, is in SA on expired visa

Magistrate Thandi Theledi had the court in stitches when she ordered the interpreter, as a formality, to call accused number four and five, pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, to stand in the dock at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday.



“Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Mary Bushiri,” screamed the interpreter repeatedly in the corridors. And with no answer, the bail application of the Bushiris' co-accused (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/news/2020-11-19-bushiri-investment-scheme-co-accused-remanded-in-custody/) - Zambian citizen Willah Mudolo, his wife Zethu and Lindiwe Ntlokwana - resumed...