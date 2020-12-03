Prince Lethukuthula Zulu died after 'night of booze, drugs and sex' in Joburg
'At some stage I was sniffing cocaine,' one of the accused tells court
03 December 2020 - 16:06
King Goodwill Zwelithini's son died in Johannesburg after an evening allegedly fuelled by alcohol, drugs and sex.
Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, 50, was found dead by security guards at his home in a residential complex at Northwold in Johannesburg on November 6...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.