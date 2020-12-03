Prince Lethukuthula Zulu died after 'night of booze, drugs and sex' in Joburg

'At some stage I was sniffing cocaine,' one of the accused tells court

King Goodwill Zwelithini's son died in Johannesburg after an evening allegedly fuelled by alcohol, drugs and sex.



Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, 50, was found dead by security guards at his home in a residential complex at Northwold in Johannesburg on November 6...