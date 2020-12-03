Safety bar is very low for new cars sold in SA, as crash tests show
A stability control module for a car in production - if it has ABS brakes - costs no more than R920 and an airbag even less
03 December 2020 - 11:27
The Chinese-made GWM Steed 5 bakkie sold in SA scored a shocking zero stars when it was crash tested recently with two other local cars at Global NCAP’s facility in Munich.
“Alarmingly (the bakkie) demonstrated a high probability of life threatening injury,” said Global NCAP and its #SaferCarsForAfrica partner, the Automobile Association (AA) of SA, on Thursday when revealing the results of their fourth round of SA car crash tests...
