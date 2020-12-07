Infamous words in isiZulu examined as judge Hlophe misconduct hearing starts

Interpretation of what John Hlophe meant by ‘sesithembele kinina’ potentially crucial to tribunal’s ruling

The long-awaited judicial conduct tribunal into a gross misconduct complaint against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe began on Monday with an expert witness testifying on the meaning of “sesithembele kinina”.



The now infamous words in isiZulu were uttered by Hlophe — as “a parting shot” he said — at a meeting with Constitutional Court justice Chris Jafta in 2008. They are a crucial part of the evidence in a complaint, now 12 years old, laid by all the then justices of the Constitutional Court...