Don’t fail SA’s kids again, reopen schools, say top profs

The NCCC wants this postponed to February 15, with the education minister set to address the issue on Friday

An eminent professor of economics at Stellenbosch University has urged the department of basic education to reopen schools as soon as possible, in the interests of pupils.



Servaas van der Berg said “being out of school is bad for children mentally, psychologically and socially, and undermines their long-term academic and economic prospects”...