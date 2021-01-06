Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Dear government, these are the simple rules for leading in a crisis

Truth, planning, acknowledgment of errors are among what’s needed from our woefully underprepared leadership

06 January 2021 - 17:05

It took a huge amount of public pressure to drag health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to a press conference on January 3 to answer a question of life-threatening proportions: where the hell are the vaccines? 

It did not help that we could only stare in envy and wonderment as citizens of richer countries appeared on television with long-needle jabs disappearing into their upper arms...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Fact from faction: Duarte proves she’s no great loofah of truth Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Dear government, these are the simple rules for leading in a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | This year, read ‘challenge’ Opinion & Analysis
  4. SA’s handling of Covid vaccine brings back the nightmare of the 2000s Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Will talking heads lead us on a road to nowhere in 2021? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Government is rearranging deckchairs while SA education sinks ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Online learning is here to stay and parents have a vital role ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | How much damage will Trump inflict before he leaves with his ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | The Brackenfell saga is just another racial crisis for the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Look deeper and you’ll see that both sides in Senekal have ... Opinion & Analysis
X