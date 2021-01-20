Rabada is happy with security and just wants to concentrate on cricket
The Proteas have arrived in Pakistan and begun to acclimatise ahead of the first Test which starts on Tuesday
SA premier fast bowler Kagiso “KG” Rabada has voiced his satisfaction with the security arrangements that have been availed to the team in Pakistan. A heavy security presence greeted the Proteas‚ who are in Pakistan for the first time in 14 years‚ when they arrived in Karachi on Saturday to start preparations for the first of two Test matches against the home side.
The two sides play the first Test in Karachi which starts on Tuesday January 26, and the second Test in Rawalpindi on February 4. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the three T20s on February 11‚ 13 and 14.
“I have a lot of faith in the security and the way it has been implemented. I feel safe and I feel I can focus on the cricket‚” said Rabada who is going to lead the SA pace attack with Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortjé. “I think the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have done a great job in ensuring we are safe and hats off to them.
“Obviously it’s not the ideal situation‚ Covid-19 is also not the ideal situation‚ but they have made it work and I am glad to say I have had a chance to tour Pakistan because they hold prestige in international cricket.
“The guys are really excited to be here. I have been to basically all the countries where they play international cricket and this is the only country I haven’t been to, until now.
The guys are really excited to be here. I have been to basically all the countries where they play international cricket and this is the only country I haven’t been to, until now.
“There are some greats of the game who have come from these parts, and it’s nice to be at an area where some of them come from‚ and to play against their team in their own conditions,” said Rabada.
The Proteas have been training hard and assessing the conditions since their arrival in Karachi at the weekend.
“The practice square we have been playing on has been keeping low and there is not much lateral movement‚ especially when the ball gets older. We suspect reverse swing is going to play a role, and the batters have to adjust to the ball not bouncing as much as it does in SA.
“For us as the bowlers, it means we are going to have to bowl straighter lines and that is cricket 101.
“We are not sure about how the venue of the match is going to play like‚ but we have an idea. We’ll just have to see what is offered to us when we get to the stadium.”
Rabada said he expects Pakistan to come out fighting in their own backyard.
“I am expecting Pakistan to come out fighting. That is one thing they do because they’ve got some good players and it’s not going to be easy at all. I know they are going to fight because they have good bowlers and good batters.
“This is going to be a Test match where we are going to have to earn our rights to win the series. I’d love to go back home with the series trophy in the bag.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.