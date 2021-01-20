SA premier fast bowler Kagiso “KG” Rabada has voiced his satisfaction with the security arrangements that have been availed to the team in Pakistan. A heavy security presence greeted the Proteas‚ who are in Pakistan for the first time in 14 years‚ when they arrived in Karachi on Saturday to start preparations for the first of two Test matches against the home side.

The two sides play the first Test in Karachi which starts on Tuesday January 26, and the second Test in Rawalpindi on February 4. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the three T20s on February 11‚ 13 and 14.

“I have a lot of faith in the security and the way it has been implemented. I feel safe and I feel I can focus on the cricket‚” said Rabada who is going to lead the SA pace attack with Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortjé. “I think the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have done a great job in ensuring we are safe and hats off to them.

“Obviously it’s not the ideal situation‚ Covid-19 is also not the ideal situation‚ but they have made it work and I am glad to say I have had a chance to tour Pakistan because they hold prestige in international cricket.

“The guys are really excited to be here. I have been to basically all the countries where they play international cricket and this is the only country I haven’t been to, until now.