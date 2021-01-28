Fix Tembisa hospital now: More families give accounts of negligent care

Harrowing stories have emerged from families who have lost their loved ones and are struggling to get answers

Incorrectly allocated to Covid-19 wards, left in a wheelchair for three days without food: Five families have presented harrowing statements about their experiences at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, citing inadequate care experienced by their loved ones in recent months.



The families gave their accounts in a virtual media briefing after the release of the health ombudsman’s report concerning the care and death of businessman Shonisani Lethole, 34, on Wednesday...