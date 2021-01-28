News

Fix Tembisa hospital now: More families give accounts of negligent care

Harrowing stories have emerged from families who have lost their loved ones and are struggling to get answers

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
28 January 2021 - 15:08

Incorrectly allocated to Covid-19 wards, left in a wheelchair for three days without food: Five families have presented harrowing statements about their experiences at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, citing inadequate care experienced by their loved ones in recent months.

The families gave their accounts in a virtual media briefing after the release of the health ombudsman’s report concerning the care and death of businessman Shonisani Lethole, 34, on Wednesday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Fix Tembisa hospital now: More families give accounts of negligent care News
  2. Kemp by name, unkempt by nature, genius at law: remembering Kemp J Kemp News
  3. Ivermectin gets green light after lobby, but experts await better data sets News
  4. Axe falls on CSA board chair after stunning tirade against journo News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction

Related articles

  1. Death of patient: Shonisani Lethole was not offered food for more than 100 ... South Africa
  2. Report into how Shonisani Lethole died 'overwhelming', his parents say South Africa
X