IN PICTURES | Bells are ringing, kids! It’s back to school
First-day jitters are always a part of schooling, and it was no different on Monday as the 2021 school year started in SA
15 February 2021 - 20:30 By Sunday Times Daily
PRAYING GAMES Pupils say a prayer before learning resumes for the 2021 school year at Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park, Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
'OH NO, I CAN'T DO THIS!' First-day jitters at Tolamo Primary School in the North West.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
ON THE FENCE It was all systems go on Monday at Tolamo Primary School in Letlhakaneng in the North West, although some kids did not want to be left at school and tried to 'escape' back to their parents.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
LET ME GO! A little girl's first day at school at Tolamo Primary School in Letlhakaneng in the North West.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times
DING-DONG! The calm before the school bell rings at Tolamo Primary School in the North West.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
IT'S GETTING HOT IN HERE Temperature screening at Letlhakaneng's Tolamo Primary School in the North West.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
SPRINTER IN THE MAKING First-day jitters at Tolamo Primary School in Letlhakaneng.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
NO ESCAPE Parents wave goodbye to their kids outside Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park, Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
STEPS TOWARDS A DEGREE A teacher conducts temperature screening at Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
QUEUE AND A Pupils line up to be screened at Blomvlei Primary in Hanover Park, Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
GO THE OTHER WAY Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park welcomes pupils back into classrooms.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
DISTANCE Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park welcomes pupils back into classrooms.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
IN FULL SWING Blomvlei Primary in Hanover Park welcomed pupils back to class on Monday after a two-week delay in the school calendar due to Covid-19.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
TEARY-EYED Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park welcomes pupils back into classrooms.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
LITTLE RASCALS Pupils stand on the field at the Blomvlei Primary in Hanover Park.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
SAFE QUANTITIES Blomvlei Primary School pupils stand in lines awaiting further instructions.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
INITIATES, ASSEMBLE! Assembly time at Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park, Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
SEPARATION BLUES A child holds on to mommy before schooling begins at Blomvlei Primary in Hanover Park.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
ENTER THE WEB Spiderman features on a school bag at Blomvlei Primary in Hanover Park as pupils were welcomed back into classrooms.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times