He bunked to feed the needy, and still got nine distinctions

After a man he had known for years looked as if he was dying last year, Zaid Essop knew he had to do something

While his peers were busy with online lessons during the hard lockdown last year, Zaid Essop ducked classes on some days to buy groceries for the homeless.



Moved by the dire plight of hundreds of hungry and destitute people around Fordsburg, Saxonwold, Rosebank, Killarney, Mayfair and Houghton in Johannesburg, the 18-year-old and his mother, Dr Kay Mahomed, an HIV clinician at Garden City Clinic, distributed more than 400 food parcels every weekend...