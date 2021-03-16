News

Orphan's granny distraught after child was lowered into toilet to retrieve school principal's smartphone for R50

Principal now faces attempted murder charge: 'Would he have done this to his own child?'

16 March 2021 - 11:42 By Ziyanda Zweni

An Eastern Cape school principal, who is now facing an attempted murder charge, has been placed on suspension, accused of  instructing an 11-year-old pupil to retrieve his smartphone from a pit latrine and paying him R50 to do so.

The Grade 4 pupil, who lost his mother in 2018, returned home from school on March 1 smelling of human excrement, his 76-year-old grandmother told DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za)...

