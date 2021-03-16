Orphan's granny distraught after child was lowered into toilet to retrieve school principal's smartphone for R50

Principal now faces attempted murder charge: 'Would he have done this to his own child?'

An Eastern Cape school principal, who is now facing an attempted murder charge, has been placed on suspension, accused of instructing an 11-year-old pupil to retrieve his smartphone from a pit latrine and paying him R50 to do so.



The Grade 4 pupil, who lost his mother in 2018, returned home from school on March 1 smelling of human excrement, his 76-year-old grandmother told DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za)...