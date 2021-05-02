News

When hard work doesn’t pay off: young people share pain of losing their businesses

Liquidations year-on-year have almost doubled thanks to the pandemic, according to Stats SA

02 May 2021 - 19:05

Lindohkuhle Makhubo’s online store is among the Covid-19 causalities.

In March, the 27-year-old from Newcastle in KZN had to liquidate the business because she couldn’t keep up. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. When hard work doesn’t pay off: young people share pain of losing their ... News
  2. A pizza the pie: how an artist, cheesed off with takeaway closures, went for ... News
  3. Fixing potholes will put Gauteng on road to prosperity, but how best to go ... News
  4. Western Cape social worker turns dumpsites into fruitful spaces News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...

Related articles

  1. Loss of livelihoods: 216 more businesses go bang South Africa
  2. Black farmers march against DA leader amid calls for her resignation Politics
  3. Bridal gown customers feel jilted as store closes, blaming Covid-19 Consumer Live
X