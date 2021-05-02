When hard work doesn’t pay off: young people share pain of losing their businesses
Liquidations year-on-year have almost doubled thanks to the pandemic, according to Stats SA
02 May 2021 - 19:05
Lindohkuhle Makhubo’s online store is among the Covid-19 causalities.
In March, the 27-year-old from Newcastle in KZN had to liquidate the business because she couldn’t keep up. ..
