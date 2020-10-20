Bridal gown customers feel jilted as store closes, blaming Covid-19

A Gauteng wedding dress retailer has shut up shop without warning, leaving scores of brides without the gowns they’d paid for in full or in part.

A handwritten note posted on Eurobride’s Bryanston store reads: “Due to the current economic state in our country and the rest of the world, Eurobride has not been able to recover financially to open our doors again.

“Regretfully we are not able to fulfil our obligations to all our clients.”

Sharné Pillay had been battling to speak to Eurobride staffers about a refund of the R10,000 she paid to rent a dress for her December 2021 wedding when she saw a post on the company’s Facebook page last Monday explaining that their landlines were “down”.

The next day the company sent e-mails to clients, stating: “Unfortunately Eurobride is under liquidation therefore all operations have been frozen.

“We wish we could do more, our hands are tied.”