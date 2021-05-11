News

Pay up or get legal aid, court tells alleged Isis trio on trial for botanists’ murder

Trio ask for a three-month adjournment to find money for their advocate, but the court refuses, giving them till June 7

11 May 2021 - 19:47

The hopes three alleged Isis acolytes have of being adequately represented during their murder trial are slowly diminishing. They have been given an ultimatum: pay up or get legal aid. 

This comes as Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio‚ his wife, Fatima Patel, and their Malawian boarder, Ahmad “Bazooka” Mussa, accused of kidnapping and murdering Cape Town botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders in KwaZulu-Natal, are struggling to pay their legal team. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Pay up or get legal aid, court tells alleged Isis trio on trial for botanists’ ... News
  2. Seven years on and domestic worker ‘raped’ by employer still awaits justice News
  3. A little privacy, please: SA gathers allies to take on Facebook, WhatsApp News
  4. How Rwanda beat the odds to defy the Covid-19 onslaught News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. Alleged Isis trio matter adjourned as all criminal trials in KZN put on hold South Africa
  2. Trial date set for 'Isis trio' accused of botanists' murder South Africa
  3. Delays in suspected 'Isis trio' matter as defence cites consultation issues South Africa
  4. Lockdown keeps 'Isis trio' from court as botanist murder trial adjourned South Africa
  5. Suspected 'Isis trio' to be tried for botanists' murder in high court South Africa
X