Pay up or get legal aid, court tells alleged Isis trio on trial for botanists’ murder

Trio ask for a three-month adjournment to find money for their advocate, but the court refuses, giving them till June 7

The hopes three alleged Isis acolytes have of being adequately represented during their murder trial are slowly diminishing. They have been given an ultimatum: pay up or get legal aid.



This comes as Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio‚ his wife, Fatima Patel, and their Malawian boarder, Ahmad “Bazooka” Mussa, accused of kidnapping and murdering Cape Town botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders in KwaZulu-Natal, are struggling to pay their legal team. ..