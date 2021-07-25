Lightbulb moments: lockdown gets people in touch with their inner hustler

If it weren’t for the dire situation of income loss, we probably wouldn’t have one entrepreneur’s Loadshed Box

Self-defence instructor Jonathan Leepo, from Constantia Kloof in Roodepoort, taught judo to children at suburban schools when the first lockdown slammed him face-down, without income.



He knew he had to get up fast and he did. Drawing from memory, his interest in the work his electrician father did and seeing the frustration load shedding caused, he started selling the Loadshed Box, a small inverter setup in various price ranges, with extended battery life...