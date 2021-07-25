News

Lightbulb moments: lockdown gets people in touch with their inner hustler

If it weren’t for the dire situation of income loss, we probably wouldn’t have one entrepreneur’s Loadshed Box

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
25 July 2021 - 22:11

Self-defence instructor Jonathan Leepo, from Constantia Kloof in Roodepoort, taught judo to children at suburban schools when the first lockdown slammed him face-down, without income.

He knew he had to get up fast and he did. Drawing from memory, his interest in the work his electrician father did and seeing the frustration load shedding caused, he started selling the Loadshed Box, a small inverter setup in various price ranges, with extended battery life...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Covid is by no means over for patients when they get out of ICU: study News
  2. Lightbulb moments: lockdown gets people in touch with their inner hustler News
  3. Tensions still high in Phoenix as schools are set to reopen News
  4. Government gives you hope, then takes it away, say ‘looters’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Alcohol sales, gatherings & vaccines: SA back to level 3
‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...