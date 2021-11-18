News

To keep your children safe, be open about kidnapping and abduction

Teddy Bear Clinic director says children must be made aware of the crimes, which are reportedly on the rise

18 November 2021 - 18:18

Experts say parents need to discuss abductions kidnappings with their children daily.

This comes after the widely reported kidnapping of the four Moti brothers in Limpopo last month and Wednesday’s abduction of a child in Mayfair, Johannesburg...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. To keep your children safe, be open about kidnapping and abduction News
  2. Poverty makes men unable to be nurturing dads, study finds News
  3. ‘Helpless and forgotten’: Joburg residents fume after days without water News
  4. Fasting two days a week more appealing than traditional diets, study finds News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias
Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...