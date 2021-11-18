Poverty makes men unable to be nurturing dads, study finds

Poverty, unemployment and physical absence from home have made co-resident, present, and nurturing fatherhood unattainable for economically marginalised men.

These men find themselves having to prioritise financial provision over other aspects of fatherhood.

This is according to one of the papers in the “State of South Africa’s Fathers” 2021 report, released on Thursday.

The paper, by researcher Mandisa Malinga of the University of Cape Town, says unemployed and poor men, unable to provide for their children and families, face shame and humiliation, and are more likely to disengage from their families.