We anticipate a tsunami in public healthcare: Covid creates dialysis crisis

Doctors say transplant suspension has put programme under severe strain and restricts access to new patients

23 November 2021 - 19:27

Almost two years after organ transplants were suspended due to Covid-19, which increases transplant patients’ risks of dying, some public health specialists say it is time to consider reviving this life-saving procedure.

Kidney specialists from two of the Western Cape’s biggest hospitals, Tygerberg and Groote Schuur, said despite the tremendous pressure on public hospitals to treat patients with end-stage kidney disease, severe bottlenecks on the dialysis programme had been worsened by the suspension of kidney transplants. This, with a shortage of dialysis machines, had created an “untenable situation” for doctors and their patients. As a result, dialysis machines were not being freed up, restricting new patients’ access to them...

