Bad news: Omicron spreading faster than Delta. Good news: fewer in hospital

The evidence from the variant’s SA hotspot, Gauteng, suggests it is more transmissible, says government adviser

02 December 2021 - 20:28 By Antony Sguazzin and Janice Kew

The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading faster in Gauteng, the epicentre of SA’s latest outbreak, than the Delta strain or any of the earlier mutations, an adviser to the provincial government said. 

This is the “strongest acceleration in community transmission ever seen in South Africa”, Bruce Mellado said in a presentation on Thursday. This is “consistent with dominance of a variant that is more transmissible”, he added...

