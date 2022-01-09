News

As schools prepare to reopen, research shows parents battling to pay fees

During the pandemic in 2020 only 45% of parents had the ability to pay school fees, says credit bureau

Prega Govender Journalist
09 January 2022 - 20:37

As schools reopen for inland provinces this week, it emerged that one out of four parents across SA failed to pay school fees last year, while 15.6% only managed to make a partial payment.

This was one of the shocking findings of research conducted by TPN Credit Bureau into parents’ ability to pay fees...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Education department kicks off plans to set up official virtual schools South Africa
  2. Anger as KZN school withholds pupils' reports for nonpayment of fees South Africa
  3. Private schools offering hefty fee discounts for 2022 News

Most read

  1. Sheep that lost its footing gets a leg up News
  2. SA’s space jedis carve out a stellar niche in the satellite universe News
  3. In case you missed it, there’s been an interesting start to 2022 News
  4. As schools prepare to reopen, research shows parents battling to pay fees News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech