As schools prepare to reopen, research shows parents battling to pay fees

During the pandemic in 2020 only 45% of parents had the ability to pay school fees, says credit bureau

As schools reopen for inland provinces this week, it emerged that one out of four parents across SA failed to pay school fees last year, while 15.6% only managed to make a partial payment.



This was one of the shocking findings of research conducted by TPN Credit Bureau into parents’ ability to pay fees...