As schools prepare to reopen, research shows parents battling to pay fees
During the pandemic in 2020 only 45% of parents had the ability to pay school fees, says credit bureau
09 January 2022 - 20:37
As schools reopen for inland provinces this week, it emerged that one out of four parents across SA failed to pay school fees last year, while 15.6% only managed to make a partial payment.
This was one of the shocking findings of research conducted by TPN Credit Bureau into parents’ ability to pay fees...
