Plan to make grade R compulsory is threatened by high cost

Thousands of new classrooms and teachers would be needed for R17.6bn project

Budget constraints and teacher shortages are a major threat to the government’s plan to make grade R compulsory, say education experts.



Mandatory schooling in the year that a child turns five and harsher penalties for parents who fail to send pupils aged between seven and 15 to school are among proposed amendments in the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill. ..