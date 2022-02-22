Plan to make grade R compulsory is threatened by high cost
Thousands of new classrooms and teachers would be needed for R17.6bn project
22 February 2022 - 19:45
Budget constraints and teacher shortages are a major threat to the government’s plan to make grade R compulsory, say education experts.
Mandatory schooling in the year that a child turns five and harsher penalties for parents who fail to send pupils aged between seven and 15 to school are among proposed amendments in the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.