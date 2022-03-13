News

SURVIVING THE CRUNCH

Until government gives it a push, SA will lose the race to electric cars

SURVIVING THE CRUNCH: With our fast rising fuel price, when will SA see cheaper electric cars?

Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
13 March 2022 - 17:20

Although reports of petrol reaching R40 a litre seem far-fetched, recent fuel hikes might make more South Africans consider making the switch from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric power...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Serve and save: family meal recipes that cost just under R100 News
  2. Greener pastures? How electric vehicles’ future looks in other countries News
  3. Running on empty? Top tips to trim your budget as cost of living soars News
  4. Until government gives it a push, SA will lose the race to electric cars News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT