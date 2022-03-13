SURVIVING THE CRUNCH
Until government gives it a push, SA will lose the race to electric cars
SURVIVING THE CRUNCH: With our fast rising fuel price, when will SA see cheaper electric cars?
13 March 2022 - 17:20
Although reports of petrol reaching R40 a litre seem far-fetched, recent fuel hikes might make more South Africans consider making the switch from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric power...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.