Thou shall not force us to ban unvaxxed from our pews, churches tell Cyril

Bible ‘does not allow them to discriminate against the unjabbed’, so IFCC assemblies will disobey new Covid rules

Churches affiliated to the International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC), which include the Rhema Church in Randburg and the Grace Bible Church the main branch of which is in Soweto, say they won't comply with the updated Covid-19 regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa...