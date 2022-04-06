×

News

After 12 long years, gang-rape victim gets justice over shoddy police work

Her case went all the way to the ConCourt, the ruling of which is being hailed as a victory for all rape victims

06 April 2022 - 12:36 By Siviwe Feketha and Isaac Mahlangu

The successful lawsuit against police minister Bheki Cele over his officers’ negligence in stopping and investigating the rape of a businessperson will help assert the rights of many crime victims who are failed by shoddy police work...

