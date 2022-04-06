FlySafair jet in another unexpected landing
06 April 2022 - 08:22
For the second time in less than a week, a FlySafair jet destined for Cape Town was diverted to Gqeberha after a technical issue was picked up after take-off from King Phalo Airport in East London on Monday...
