×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

FlySafair jet in another unexpected landing

06 April 2022 - 08:22 By Andisa Bonani

For the second time in less than a week, a FlySafair jet destined for Cape Town was diverted to Gqeberha after a technical issue was picked up after take-off from King Phalo Airport in East London on Monday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Unterhalter out as JSC names four candidates for two Constitutional Court posts News
  2. FlySafair jet in another unexpected landing News
  3. Rocketing pregnancies among 10- to 14-year-olds a ‘savage indictment’ News
  4. We’re not trying to control your lives, says health minister on Covid grey zone News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space
State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...