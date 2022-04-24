Pretoria military base defenceless as it comes under siege from locals
It struggles with no water and electricity after adjacent settlements steal electrical cable and water pipes
24 April 2022 - 17:04
The state of disrepair of a Pretoria military base is so dire that its management has resorted to collecting rain water for its day-to-day water needs and generating its own electricity to keep the lights on...
