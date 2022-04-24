×

News

Pretoria military base defenceless as it comes under siege from locals

It struggles with no water and electricity after adjacent settlements steal electrical cable and water pipes

24 April 2022 - 17:04

The state of disrepair of a Pretoria military base is so dire that its management has resorted to collecting rain water for its day-to-day water needs and generating its own electricity to keep the lights on...

