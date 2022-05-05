Shadrack Sibiya's powers to investigate reinstated by Johannesburg high court
Court overturns decision to strip corruption buster Sibiya of investigative powers and orders City of Johannesburg to restore them
05 May 2022 - 11:14
The Gauteng High Court has ordered City of Johannesburg (CoJ) acting city manager Floyd Brink to reinstate the investigative powers of the head of the metro's anti-corruption unit, Gen Shadrack Sibiya...
