Shadrack Sibiya's powers to investigate reinstated by Johannesburg high court

Court overturns decision to strip corruption buster Sibiya of investigative powers and orders City of Johannesburg to restore them

The Gauteng High Court has ordered City of Johannesburg (CoJ) acting city manager Floyd Brink to reinstate the investigative powers of the head of the metro's anti-corruption unit, Gen Shadrack Sibiya...