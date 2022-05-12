×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Beyond the legal question — why do you want symbols of hate, AfriForum?

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
12 May 2022 - 07:38

Can you imagine just how shamelessly racist and beyond the pale someone must be if they are insisting on being allowed to wave the old SA flag gratuitously?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Beyond the legal question — why do you want symbols of hate, AfriForum? News
  2. OBITUARY | Cricket’s ‘ledge’ Hoosain Ayob took the game to the townships News
  3. ID is making good progress on several cases stemming from Zondo probe News
  4. In the pipeline: department has a year to replace pit latrines at 1,549 schools News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil