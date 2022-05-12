Beyond the legal question — why do you want symbols of hate, AfriForum?
12 May 2022 - 07:38
Can you imagine just how shamelessly racist and beyond the pale someone must be if they are insisting on being allowed to wave the old SA flag gratuitously?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.