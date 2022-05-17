×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pick n Pay announces changes to its core retail brand

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
17 May 2022 - 10:38

In what could be the biggest reorganisation of its business in its 55-year history, Pick n Pay has announced sweeping changes to its core retail brand and on-demand online delivery strategy as it ups the ante in the battle for market share in the highly competitive grocery sector...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Pick n Pay announces changes to its core retail brand News
  2. Eastern Cape education skips cheaper option for R220m consultancy News
  3. Mkhwebane opens criminal case against Joburg over Sibiya appointment News
  4. Terror charges in KZN’s ‘IS’ double murder case were dropped. Why? News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Malema concerned about ‘privatisation’ of state owned entities
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies appears in court over airline incident