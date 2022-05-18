Having flown off Everest, SA paraglider aims for Antarctica’s highest peak

Extreme adventurer Pierre Carter ticks Everest off his list of seven summits and is already planning his next escapade

Joburg paraglider and climber Pierre Carter was weak and feverish when he became the first person to legally fly off Mount Everest in Nepal this week. A virus was not going to stop Carter on his Seven Summits, Seven Flights (https://www.adventureconsultants.com/expeditions/seven-summits/) quest to paraglide off the highest peaks on each continent...