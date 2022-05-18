SA paraglider flies off Mount Everest

Johannesburg paraglider and climber Pierre Carter became the first person to legally fly off Mount Everest in Nepal this week and the second solo pilot ever to do this.

An extreme adventurer who has flown off the highest peaks on five continents so far — and hopes to fly off all Seven Summits — Carter took off from Everest’s South Col (7,950m) on Sunday and landed safely 20 minutes later at Gorak Shep village, below base camp.

“I’m feeling ecstatic,” said 56-year-old Carter, who was able to talk for the first time on Tuesday evening while hiking down to sleep at a village much lower on the trail.