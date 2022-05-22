×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

A novel but effective way to lose weight: learn to resist food ‘cues’

People of all sizes underestimate how much they eat by ‘three cheeseburgers’ a day

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
22 May 2022 - 17:32

Retraining yourself to resist hunger cues and junk food while being active could result in more enduring weight loss than being active on a diet, a new study in the US shows. Meanwhile, people of all sizes eat more than they admit, as much as an extra three McDonald’s cheeseburgers (900 calories) a day, research in the UK finds...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Under the influencers: teens spoon-fed loads of junk food on social media News
  2. Does counting calories help curb obesity? Fat chance, say many experts World
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Wellness, fitness, mindfulness, blah blah blah ... that was ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. A novel but effective way to lose weight: learn to resist food ‘cues’ News
  2. Struggling Denel workers informed of 'no more medical aid' via SMS News
  3. Meet the Kalahari Ferrari – and its delightfully named cousins News
  4. I’m no dictator: long-serving Numsa general secretary as he eyes re-election News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...