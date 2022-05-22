A novel but effective way to lose weight: learn to resist food ‘cues’

People of all sizes underestimate how much they eat by ‘three cheeseburgers’ a day

Retraining yourself to resist hunger cues and junk food while being active could result in more enduring weight loss than being active on a diet, a new study in the US shows. Meanwhile, people of all sizes eat more than they admit, as much as an extra three McDonald’s cheeseburgers (900 calories) a day, research in the UK finds...