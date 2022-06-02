Gupta-linked company that secured prime Sandton property in cushy deal now faces liquidation
Supreme Court of Appeal hands down judgment against Kgoro Consortium
02 June 2022 - 16:58
A Gupta-linked company that secured prime Sandton property for development in a cushy deal with the City of Johannesburg has lost a court bid to halt its liquidation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.