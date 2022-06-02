×

Gupta-linked company that secured prime Sandton property in cushy deal now faces liquidation

Supreme Court of Appeal hands down judgment against Kgoro Consortium

Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter
02 June 2022 - 16:58

A Gupta-linked company that secured prime Sandton property for development in a cushy deal with the City of Johannesburg has lost a court bid to halt its liquidation...

