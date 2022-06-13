Veterinary science
One in seven Kruger rhinos has bovine TB, but no symptoms show
New test will aid surveillance before vulnerable rhinos can be translocated
13 June 2022 - 19:19
A ground-breaking study in the Kruger National Park has revealed that one in seven rhinos there has bovine tuberculosis (bTB)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.