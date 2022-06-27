‘Zondo didn’t write state capture report’: Motsoeneng comes out swinging
Zondo must come clean on who penned state capture report that recommended I be investigated: Hlaudi Motsoeneng
27 June 2022 - 16:19
Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng said on Monday he suspected that the state capture commission’s report, which has referred him to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for possible prosecution, was not penned by commission chair, chief justice Raymond Zondo...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.