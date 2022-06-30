Phala Phala probe no reason to set aside Mkhwebane suspension: Ramaphosa

President says in affidavit that he will answer Mkhwebane’s questions on Phala Phala to acting PP

Complaints to the public protector about Glencore and “Farmgate” did not prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the president said in court papers filed on Thursday...