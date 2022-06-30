×

News

Phala Phala probe no reason to set aside Mkhwebane suspension: Ramaphosa

President says in affidavit that he will answer Mkhwebane’s questions on Phala Phala to acting PP

30 June 2022 - 15:59 By FRANNY RABKIN

Complaints to the public protector about Glencore and “Farmgate” did not prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the president said in court papers filed on Thursday...

