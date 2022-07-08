×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | 'Some want to loot again': Soweto picks up the pieces a year after July unrest

We speak to residents a year after their lives changed forever

08 July 2022 - 14:24
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor

A year ago, Soweto's Jabulani Mall resembled a battlefield. Bodies were strewn across the floor and looters stepped over those who had collapsed to get their hands on goods...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Some want to loot again': Soweto picks up the pieces a year after July ... News
  2. July riots shop explosion: some say four died, some say six, but others say more News
  3. Family of teen ‘killed by cop’ don’t believe they will see justice News
  4. Mental health advocate Miss SA on cloud nine after wowing the UN News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners
'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...