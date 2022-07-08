WATCH | 'Some want to loot again': Soweto picks up the pieces a year after July unrest
We speak to residents a year after their lives changed forever
08 July 2022 - 14:24
A year ago, Soweto's Jabulani Mall resembled a battlefield. Bodies were strewn across the floor and looters stepped over those who had collapsed to get their hands on goods...
WATCH | 'Some want to loot again': Soweto picks up the pieces a year after July unrest
We speak to residents a year after their lives changed forever
A year ago, Soweto's Jabulani Mall resembled a battlefield. Bodies were strewn across the floor and looters stepped over those who had collapsed to get their hands on goods...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos