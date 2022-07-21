×

News

Unisa: 'Deliberate and systematic plan to establish corrupt network resulting in institutional capture'

Higher education department paid R1.9m for independent review of Unisa

21 July 2022 - 08:44
Prega Govender Journalist

The department of higher education budgeted R1.9m for the work of a five-member task team appointed by minister Blade Nzimande to conduct an independent review of the embattled University of SA (Unisa) which found it had been “institutionally captured”...

