Ramaphosa whisked away from media after boos at KZN conference
The president was met with ‘wenzeni uZuma’ (what has Zuma done?) upon his arrival at the provincial elective conference
24 July 2022 - 22:01
President Cyril Ramaphosa was ushered away from journalists as he left the Olive Convention Centre, where he was booed by some delegates at the ANC’s ninth KwaZulu-Natal elective conference. ..
Ramaphosa whisked away from media after boos at KZN conference
The president was met with ‘wenzeni uZuma’ (what has Zuma done?) upon his arrival at the provincial elective conference
President Cyril Ramaphosa was ushered away from journalists as he left the Olive Convention Centre, where he was booed by some delegates at the ANC’s ninth KwaZulu-Natal elective conference. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos