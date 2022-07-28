×

News

Stalingrad 101: Another ‘special plea’, another delay in Zuma’s corruption trial

Despite two judges already denying him leave to appeal, Jacob Zuma wants SCA president to ‘reconsider’ application

28 July 2022 - 12:57 By Tania Broughton

Former president Jacob Zuma will again not be present on Monday when his arms deal-related corruption case comes before Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen...

