Ramaphosa and his backers buoyant after ANC policy conference
The president came out much stronger at the weekend, says the Eastern Cape premier, an ally
31 July 2022 - 18:45 By Kgothatso Madisa and AMANDA KHOZA
President Cyril Ramaphosa has emerged from the ANC policy conference with a strong hand after his supporters “overwhelmingly” defeated his opponents on the thorny “step-aside” issue...
