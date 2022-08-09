When there’s nowhere to escape abuse, your local pharmacy could be your haven
The Independent Community Pharmacy Association of SA is making community pharmacies safe spaces for victims of GBV
09 August 2022 - 20:01
As SA’s gender-based violence (GBV) crisis deepens, community pharmacies have become safe havens for victims of violence desperate for support and help...
