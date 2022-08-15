Foreigners line up for SA’s uber luxurious rental pads with hefty price tags
Upmarket suburbs around Joburg and Cape Town are fetching rentals in excess of R100,000 from foreign clients
15 August 2022 - 20:44
It is likely to be a summer of content for SA’s luxury property sector if the current demand for swanky rental pads by foreigners and locals is anything to go by...
Foreigners line up for SA’s uber luxurious rental pads with hefty price tags
Upmarket suburbs around Joburg and Cape Town are fetching rentals in excess of R100,000 from foreign clients
It is likely to be a summer of content for SA’s luxury property sector if the current demand for swanky rental pads by foreigners and locals is anything to go by...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos