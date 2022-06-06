Sales of sought-after KZN North Coast properties take a nose dive

Janine Cuthbert was about to put her beachfront flat in Umdloti on the market when the floods hit KwaZulu-Natal in April.

The Isikhulu block of flats was engulfed by mud and cars were trapped in the parking lot.

Cuthbert’s home is one of hundreds of sought-after residences along the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast belt whose sale has been jeopardised by the recent floods, forcing homeowners to delist their damaged properties or reduce the price.

Worst hit has been the upmarket seaside village of Umdloti, where some properties have been obliterated by mudslides caused by the recent torrential rains.

Despite a slowing down in sales along the North Coast, regarded as the “jewel” of the province’s property market because of the demand for luxury homes, real estate experts believe the dip will be temporary, as repairs and rebuilding begins.

“We had a meeting with the body corporate and plans are under way to retain and peg the land behind our complex,” Cuthbert said.

“A storm water pipe is being installed and work is also underway to clear the sand and generally clean up our complex. Engineers have been consulted and confirmed that Isikhulu’s structure has not been unduly compromised.”