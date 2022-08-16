×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Slow rise of SA women executives to the top amid bidding war

A new report by PwC has examined executive female appointments at JSE-listed companies since 2020

16 August 2022 - 20:12

Only seven of the JSE Top 100 companies are led by women, reflecting their slow ascendancy in corporate SA...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. The highs that have become women’s return-to-office lows Business Times
  2. Mining industry has long way to go to empower, transform its workers Business
  3. Australia needs migration boost to help plug skills shortage World

Most read

  1. WATCH: Cop allegedly locks woman up for two hours for filming him News
  2. Panyaza Lesufi vows action against teacher who ‘doesn’t like coloureds’ News
  3. Needle phobia? Research shows we can reduce children’s vaccination fears News
  4. Slow rise of SA women executives to the top amid bidding war News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...
Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade