×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

National Senior Certificate comparable internationally but could do with a few tweaks

Longer, stricter but not as deep: NSC compared to other international qualifications

14 September 2022 - 21:24 By PREGA GOVENDER

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) or matric certificate is the best qualification in the world for the people of SA...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Parents call on school to take back ‘porn’ tablets News
  2. Do the maths: this is how top provinces ‘cheat’ their matric results News
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Don’t leave talented pupils stranded, build bridges for them Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Charlotte Maxeke hospital at 90%, but parking problems, deadline challenges ... News
  2. Extreme weather events are pushing South Africans across the landscape News
  3. National Senior Certificate comparable internationally but could do with a few ... News
  4. Not so fast: PP’s court bid to return to work ‘manifestly inappropriate’, say ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry